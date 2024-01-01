Red Fox Inn

Gold Coast

LoginSave

Vollie Fox, Hemingway's fishing buddy, lived in this building next door to Horton Bay General Store. Young Ernie would stay at the inn, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Fox's family still owns it and operates it as a shop with Hemingway books, memorabilia and souvenirs. It's open very erratically.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Horton Bay General Store

    Horton Bay General Store

    0.04 MILES

    Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out…

  • Petoskey State Park

    Petoskey State Park

    12.09 MILES

    The park is north along Hwy 119 and has a beautiful beach. Look for indigenous Petoskey stones, which are honeycomb-patterned fragments of ancient coral…

  • Little Traverse Historical Museum

    Little Traverse Historical Museum

    8.58 MILES

    This small museum has a worthy Hemingway collection, including rare first-edition books that the author autographed for a friend when he visited in 1947.

View more attractions

Nearby Gold Coast attractions

1. Horton Bay General Store

0.04 MILES

Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out…

2. Little Traverse Historical Museum

8.58 MILES

This small museum has a worthy Hemingway collection, including rare first-edition books that the author autographed for a friend when he visited in 1947.

3. Petoskey State Park

12.09 MILES

The park is north along Hwy 119 and has a beautiful beach. Look for indigenous Petoskey stones, which are honeycomb-patterned fragments of ancient coral…