Vollie Fox, Hemingway's fishing buddy, lived in this building next door to Horton Bay General Store. Young Ernie would stay at the inn, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Fox's family still owns it and operates it as a shop with Hemingway books, memorabilia and souvenirs. It's open very erratically.
Red Fox Inn
Gold Coast
0.04 MILES
Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out…
12.09 MILES
The park is north along Hwy 119 and has a beautiful beach. Look for indigenous Petoskey stones, which are honeycomb-patterned fragments of ancient coral…
Little Traverse Historical Museum
8.58 MILES
This small museum has a worthy Hemingway collection, including rare first-edition books that the author autographed for a friend when he visited in 1947.
0.04 MILES
2. Little Traverse Historical Museum
8.58 MILES
12.09 MILES
