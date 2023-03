Nordhouse Dunes, a 3450-acre plot within the Huron-Manistee National Forest, features perhaps the wildest stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. Dunes rise up to 140ft high and are interspersed with stands of forest. Bird watching and hiking in the undeveloped expanse are excellent. The best access is via the Lake Michigan Recreation Area, 8 miles east of US 31.

There’s another access point at Nurnberg Rd. Nordhouse Dunes merges into Ludington State Park, which lies to the south.