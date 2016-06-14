Welcome to County Cork
Further afield, you'll pass inlets along eroded coastlines and a multitude of perfectly charming old fishing towns and villages. The scenery is every bit as enchanting as the best bits of Ireland, particularly along the Mizen Head, Sheep's Head and Beara Peninsulas, where you can hike wild hills and touch Ireland's ancient past.
Cork, Kinsale, Blarney Castle, Cobh Tour with Harbor Pickup
Your driver will collect you from your ship at 8am or as soon as your ship docks if your ship is scheduled for disembarkation later than 8:00am. The tour begins with a visit to the famous Blarney Castle, where you visit the castle and gardens. Explore the castle grounds, kiss the stone and enjoy the breathtaking view from the top. From Blarney, you will experience a panoramic drive through Cork City where you can see some of the city’s highlights such as: St. Finbarre’s Cathedral, Shandon Bells, English Historic Market and the Lee River. After your spectacular tour of Cork city, you will experience a drive through the wonderful Cork countryside. Enjoy typical views of the rolling fields of West Cork and also a stop overlooking picturesque Kinsale Harbour and its 2 forts - Charles Fort and James Fort. The afternoon will bring you on a scenic drive towards Kinsale, a charming town famous as Ireland’s gourmet capital. This enchanting harbor town consists of beautiful streets, fine restaurants, excellent pubs and plenty more for you to see. Before returning to port, you will enjoy a quick overview of Cobh, famous for being the last departure point of Titanic. You will visit St. Coleman’s Cathedral where many Irish immigrants stopped before heading into an uncertain future during those troubled times.
Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Cork Including Bunratty Castle
7.30am Check In At Cork Bridge St Tourism Office Depart Cork and enjoy a scenic drive across the beautiful golden vale of Cork, to historic Limerick city. This city is the setting for blockbuster novel and movie Angela's Ashes, and is also the home of the Munster rugby team. View King John's Castle and River Shannon before continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. These cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way, have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. The Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. Stroll through this rugged surface and understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Photo stop at Bunratty Castle Stop at Bunratty Castle, for a photo stop and a chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman knights, Gaelic warriors, and jousting chieftains at this hallowed spot. Return to Cork Leave Bunratty Castle for a pleasant drive back to Cork, passing through the rolling hills of the "Golden Vale". Arrive in Cork approx 6 pm inspired and mesmerized by a great day on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Ring of Kerry Full-Day Guided Tour from Cork
Killarney Regularly voted the most beautiful town in Ireland, Killarney is the gateway to both Ring of Kerry and Dingle Peninsula. Nestled in the valley beneath Ireland's highest mountain range, and surrounded by lakes Killarney boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in Ireland. Lined with lovely shops, pubs and traditional arts and crafts stores, this true gem is a must see for every traveler who visits our motherland. Killorglin Pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival Puck Fair. Dating back to 1613., this is one of the oldest festivals in the world where a goat is crowned king of the village and placed on a pedestal for 3 day in August each year. People come from far and wide to pay homage to the king goat and enjoy the festivities of street stalls, music, and much more. This section of the tour takes you along part of the famous "Ring of Kerry" driving route. Dingle Bay Enjoy a scenic drive along some parts of the famous Dingle Peninsula. We stop for photos en route with amazing views of Dingle Bay, Skellig rocks, Inch beach. . This ideal setting is perfect for panoramic photographs admits the Wild Atlantic Way. Waterville Picturesque little village overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay with its own beautiful beach, famed by the Skellig Rocks with their early Christian monastery. A regular visitor, Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville and hence the statue in his honor, unveiled in 1998. It is also home to one of Ireland's finest golf clubs and most famed footballer Mick O'Dwyer and Mick O'Connell. Sneem Stop in the charming village of Sneem. This is one of Ireland's most colorful and charming villages. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, this is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare Bay. It was also the regular holiday choice or Charles de Gaulle. Killarney National Park One of the most beautiful and admired national parks in the world, Killarney national park was the first of its kind established in Ireland in 1932. With magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley, the park gives you an opportunity to enjoy a walk in this amazing landscape and spend time strolling along the lakes. Torc Waterfall Torc Waterfall is a 18m high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. Take a stop at this magnificent natural site of beauty. Enjoy a short walk , and maybe even see the red deer which are well known inhabitants of the Killarney national park . The waterfall has a public hiking path that stretches to the top of Torc Mountain. Return to Cork Relax as the tour makes its way over the Cork and Kerry mountains back to the rebel city at approx 7 pm after a fun-filled, inspired and most memorable day at the Ring of Kerry.
Jameson Experience in County Cork
Make your own way to the old Midleton Distillery, which is located in Midleton, around a 15-minute drive from the city of Cork. Begin by watching an informative video that will introduce you to the story of Jameson. The long-standing brand has been producing Irish whiskey for more than 230 years. After getting up to speed on the history of Jameson, talk a walk through the old distillery in the company of an expert guide. Some of the buildings here date back as far as the late 18th century and although the distillery is no longer functioning, much of the equipment and features have been carefully preserved and restored.As you walk through the historical buildings, see old kilns, mills and distilling equipment, including the largest pot still in the world. Enter a 19th-century warehouse, which has been carefully restored with original features and now stores casks full of aging whiskey. Learn about the artisan craft of building whiskey barrels through a cooperage exhibit in the warehouse.Finish up in the Jameson Bar, where a select few participants will get to take part in a comparative tasting. They’ll learn how to distinguish Jameson from different types of whiskey. Everyone in the tour can then savor a complimentary glass of Jameson or a Jameson-based cocktail.The tour concludes here in the bar, where you can indulge in more whiskey tastings (own expense). Alternatively, browse the gift store, which stocks exclusive Jameson merchandise.
Skip-the-Line: The Queenstown Story Tour at Cobh Heritage Centre
The Queenstown Story is a very emotive, interesting and educational experience. It tells the story of Cobh's history and legacy dealing with events in Irish and world history that have a close connection with Cobh. The main theme is the story of Irish Emigration, how and why it happened and how it still stirs emotion with descendants of those people. The story of how Irish men, women and children were sent as convicts to Australia and the conditions they had to endure.Cobh has one of the finest nartural harbors in the world and therefore the exhibition has a maritime theme also and it recalls the close association between Cobh and the two great liner disasters the Titanic and the Lusitania. It is a self guided tour that has multi media and audio visual displays and is suitable for all ages. The tour lasts approx 45 minutes but one could quite easily spend a few hours soaking up all the history.The Cobh Cultural Tour This tour includes the Queenstown Story exhibition above in addition to the famous Titanic Trail Walking Tour. The walking tour commences at 11am or 2pm each day and gives amazing insights into the real stories and historical environs of Cobh, tracing its buildings and monuments connecting the visitor to the underlying narrative of locations associated with Titanic. Entry to the Queenstown Story can be before or after the walking tour.
Luxury Shore Excursion: Cork Day Trip from Cobh including Kinsale and Blarney Castle
