Beara Peninsula

Mountain road near Healy Pass, Cork, Ireland

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

After Kerry and Dingle, the Beara Peninsula is the third major 'ring' (circular driving route) in Ireland's southwest. Its intricate coast and sharp-featured mountains are a geologist's paradise of exposed and contorted rock strata, making for dramatic scenery at almost every turn.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ilnacullin

    Ilnacullin

    Beara Peninsula

    This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…

  • Dunboy Castle

    Dunboy Castle

    Beara Peninsula

    The ruins of this 15th-century castle, a former stronghold of the O'Sullivan Beare clan, sit on a promontory overlooking the southern entrance to the…

  • Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve

    Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve

    Beara Peninsula

    The valley of the Glengarriff River, to the northwest of Glengarriff village, was once the private estate of the Earl of Bantry. As such its ancient oak…

  • Bere Island

    Bere Island

    Beara Peninsula

    Only 12km by 7km, Bere Island has around 200 permanent residents and attracts scores more to summer holiday homes. There are ruined Martello towers,…

  • Ewe Experience

    Ewe Experience

    Beara Peninsula

    More than 20 years in the making, this interactive sculpture garden is imaginative, thought-provoking and humorous, with nature and art working together…

  • Milleens Cheese

    Milleens Cheese

    Beara Peninsula

    The town of Eyeries is home to Milleens cheese, first created by the late pioneering producer Veronica Steele. Visitors are welcome to visit the Steele…

  • Gleninchaquin Park

    Gleninchaquin Park

    Beara Peninsula

    This working sheep farm offers a whole range of things to do, from waymarked history and geology walks to trout fishing and feeding the lambs (in spring),…

  • Derreen Gardens

    Derreen Gardens

    Beara Peninsula

    Derreen Gardens were planted by the fifth Lord Lansdowne around the turn of the 20th century. Mossy paths weave through an abundance of interesting plants…

How to see the best of Ireland's West Cork coast on a four-day road trip

Oct 28, 2019 • 6 min read

