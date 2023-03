The town of Eyeries is home to Milleens cheese, first created by the late pioneering producer Veronica Steele. Visitors are welcome to visit the Steele family farm; phone ahead to arrange a visit.

Coming from Eyeries, turn right towards Allihies then take the first left past the cemetery (L8918); the farm is 400m along this very narrow road (there are no signs until you reach the farm entrance).