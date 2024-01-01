On a lonely hill 2km northwest of Castletownbere, the impressive Derreenataggart Stone Circle, consisting of 10 stones, can be found close to the roadside. It's signposted from a turn-off to the right at the western end of town. There are a number of other standing stones in the surrounding area.
Derreenataggart Stone Circle
Beara Peninsula
