Derreenataggart Stone Circle

Beara Peninsula

LoginSave

On a lonely hill 2km northwest of Castletownbere, the impressive Derreenataggart Stone Circle, consisting of 10 stones, can be found close to the roadside. It's signposted from a turn-off to the right at the western end of town. There are a number of other standing stones in the surrounding area.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View of Little Skellig from Skellig Michael

    Skellig Michael

    27.43 MILES

    The jagged, 217m-high rock of Skellig Michael (Michael's Rock; like St Michael's Mount in Cornwall and Mont St Michel in Normandy) is the larger of the…

  • Kells Bay House & Gardens

    Kells Bay House & Gardens

    26.55 MILES

    Opened in 1837 as a hunting lodge, this magnificent estate sprawls over 17 hectares incorporating a waterfall, beach and six different gardens, ranging…

  • Derrynane National Historic Park

    Derrynane National Historic Park

    11.46 MILES

    Derrynane House was the home of Maurice 'Hunting Cap' O'Connell, a notorious local smuggler who grew rich on trade with France and Spain. He was the uncle…

  • Bantry House & Garden

    Bantry House & Garden

    19.99 MILES

    With its melancholic air of faded gentility, 18th-century Bantry House makes for an intriguing visit. From the Gobelin tapestries in the drawing room to…

  • Ilnacullin

    Ilnacullin

    17.49 MILES

    This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…

  • Carrauntoohil

    Carrauntoohil

    25.2 MILES

    Macgillycuddy's Reeks is Ireland's highest mountain range, and towering Carrauntoohil is the country's highest summit, at 1040m. There are several routes…

  • Ring Forts

    Ring Forts

    25.26 MILES

    Some 3km northwest of Cahersiveen, two extraordinary stone ring forts situated 600m apart are reached from a shared parking area. Cahergal, the larger and…

  • Gap of Dunloe

    Gap of Dunloe

    27.38 MILES

    The Gap of Dunloe is a scenic valley squeezed between Purple Mountain and the eastern summits of MacGillicuddy's Reeks. In summer it can be a bottleneck…

View more attractions

Nearby Beara Peninsula attractions

1. Dunboy Castle

1.44 MILES

The ruins of this 15th-century castle, a former stronghold of the O'Sullivan Beare clan, sit on a promontory overlooking the southern entrance to the…

2. Milleens Cheese

2.06 MILES

The town of Eyeries is home to Milleens cheese, first created by the late pioneering producer Veronica Steele. Visitors are welcome to visit the Steele…

3. Bere Island

3.09 MILES

Only 12km by 7km, Bere Island has around 200 permanent residents and attracts scores more to summer holiday homes. There are ruined Martello towers,…

4. Allihies Copper Mine Museum

5.12 MILES

Allihies' history as a copper mining area is chronicled in this engaging museum, the result of years of work by the community; there's also tourist…

5. Glanmore Lake

8.76 MILES

About 1km west of Lauragh, a side road leads to forest-fringed Glanmore Lake, with the remains of an old hermitage on a tiny island in the middle. Get…

6. Derreen Gardens

10.3 MILES

Derreen Gardens were planted by the fifth Lord Lansdowne around the turn of the 20th century. Mossy paths weave through an abundance of interesting plants…

7. Staigue Fort

11.1 MILES

This Iron Age structure, built around AD 300 to 400, is one of the biggest and best-preserved ring forts in Ireland, with near-intact walls some 4m thick…

8. Derrynane National Historic Park

11.46 MILES

Derrynane House was the home of Maurice 'Hunting Cap' O'Connell, a notorious local smuggler who grew rich on trade with France and Spain. He was the uncle…