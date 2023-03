This Iron Age structure, built around AD 300 to 400, is one of the biggest and best-preserved ring forts in Ireland, with near-intact walls some 4m thick and up to 5.5m in height. The site is reached via 4km of very narrow road, signposted off the main N70 6km east of Caherdaniel. The local farmer asks for a €1 donation to cover maintenance costs on the access path.