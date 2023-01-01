Cill Rialaig Arts Centre

At the northern end of Ballinskelligs on the site of a village abandoned during the Famine, this contemporary art gallery with a circular, thatched roof displays work by local artists and talent from around Ireland and the world. It's the shop window of the Cill Rialaig Project, which provides a retreat for creative people who pay for their stay with art. Ask about special events including Saturday supper clubs, children's art workshops and various exhibitions. There's a cafe inside.