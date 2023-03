Immediately across the bridge from Portmagee, this distinctive building with a turf-covered roof contains exhibitions on the life of the Skellig Michael monks, the history of the island's lighthouses and its wildlife. From April to September, it also runs two-hour cruises around the islands (no landing), and is a good place to get advice on visiting the Skelligs.

In March, April, October and November the centre opens six days a week, but the exact days change each year – check ahead.