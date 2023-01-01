This string of small depressions in an exposed sandstone bedding surface next to the sea may not be as spectacular as dinosaur footprints, but these fossil tracks – left behind by a metre-long amphibious creature around 360 million years ago – are among the world's oldest physical evidence of a vertebrate creature moving on land. Even if geology isn't your thing, the setting is beautiful, with views to the Blasket Islands and the Dingle Peninsula. It's 4.3km northwest of Knightstown.
Tetrapod Trackway
Skellig Ring
