Valentia Island was chosen as the eastern terminus of the first transatlantic telegraph cable, from Heart's Content, Newfoundland. A monument at Telegraph Field, at the western end of the island, commemorates the establishment of the first permanent communications link between Europe and North America in 1866. The telegraph station here continued in operation until 1966, when satellite technology provided a faster alternative.

Prior to the cable, it took two weeks to transmit information, as communications were sent by boat.