Kells Bay House & Gardens

Opened in 1837 as a hunting lodge, this magnificent estate sprawls over 17 hectares incorporating a waterfall, beach and six different gardens, ranging from palms to a primeval fern forest with dinosaurs carved from fallen trees. Ireland's longest rope bridge, the 33.5m Skywalk, sways precariously 11m above the River Delligeenagh, which swirls through the property.

Walled kitchen gardens and farm animals provide ingredients for its Thai restaurant (mains €10 to €16). It's also possible to stay here (double/suite from €92/145).