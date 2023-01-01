Old Barracks Heritage Centre

Established in response to the Fenian Rising of 1867, the Royal Irish Constabulary barracks at Cahersiveen were built in an eccentric Bavarian-Schloss style, complete with pointy turret and stepped gables. Burnt down in 1922 by anti-Treaty forces, the imposing building has been restored and now houses fascinating exhibitions on the Fenian Rising and the life and works of local hero Daniel O'Connell.

The town park, which stretches along the riverbank behind the heritage centre, contains the outline of the ancient ring fort that gave the town its name.