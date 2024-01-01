At the bridge across the Carhan River on the eastern edge of town, a neat little memorial park remembers Daniel O'Connell (1775–1847), 'the Great Liberator', a political leader who campaigned for Catholic emancipation and Irish independence. He was born in the ruined cottage that stands on the far bank of the river.
O'Connell's Birthplace
Ring of Kerry
