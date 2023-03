A 15-minute nature-safari boat ride is the highlight of a visit to Tralee's wetlands centre. You can also get a good overview of the reserve's 3000 hectares, encompassing saltwater and freshwater habitats, from the 20m-high viewing tower (accessible by lift), and spot wildlife from bird hides. A light-filled cafe overlooks the main lake, which has pedal boats (€15 per 30 minutes) and rowing boats (€10 per 30 minutes) for hire.