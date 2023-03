Blennerville, 3.4km southwest of Tralee's centre on the N86 to Dingle, used to be the city's chief port, though the harbour has long since silted up. A 19th-century grain windmill here has been restored and is the largest working mill in Ireland and Britain. Its modern visitor centre houses exhibitions on flour-milling, as well as on the thousands of emigrants who boarded 'coffin ships' from what was then Kerry's largest embarkation point.