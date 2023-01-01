Banna Strand

A favourite weekend getaway for Tralee residents, Banna is one of the biggest and best Blue Flag beaches in Ireland, a 6km stretch of fine golden sand backed by 10m-high dunes, with fantastic views southwest to Mt Brandon and the Dingle hills. The beach is 13km northwest of Tralee, signposted off the R551 Ballyheigue road.

A monument 500m south of the main car park marks the spot where the Irish revolutionary leader Roger Casement was landed from a German U-boat, shortly before the Easter Rising of 1916.