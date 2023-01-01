Vandeleur Walled Garden

Within a 170-hectare forest 800m south of the centre, this stunning 'lost' garden was the private domain of the wealthy Vandeleur family – merchants and landowners who engaged in harsh evictions and forced emigration of local people in the 19th century. Today woodland trails wind around the surrounding forest, which has a colourful array of plants, including magnolias, acacias, acers, oaks, monkey puzzle trees, bamboo, ferns, banana trees, hydrangeas and a beech maze.

The Woodland Bistro rustles up tasty snacks, often using ingredients grown on the site.