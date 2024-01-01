If you're catching the ferry between Tarbert and County Clare, take time to visit the renovated Tarbert Bridewell Courthouse, which has exhibits (including stoic mannequins) on the rough social and political conditions of the 19th century. Guides offer a fascinating insight on tours (included in admission); alternatively you're free to wander through at your own pace.
Tarbert Bridewell Courthouse & Jail
County Kerry
