From 1939 to 1945 Foynes enjoyed a brief moment of glory and glamour as the landing place for the flying boats that linked North America with the British Isles. Huge Pan Am clippers would set down in the estuary and refuel after flights often filled with wartime intrigue. On display are movies, posters and photographs from that era, plus flight simulators and a full-size replica of a Pan Am clipper to explore.