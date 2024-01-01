The dramatic tower and southern wall of the Church of the Holy Trinity date from the 13th-century Trinitarian priory that was restored by the first Earl of Dunraven. Holy Trinity is now a Catholic church. There's a restored 14th-century dovecote down the side-turning next to the church.
Church of the Holy Trinity
Adare
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.01 MILES
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
9.86 MILES
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
28.58 MILES
Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda…
26.65 MILES
The centrepiece of this fascinating historic site where St Tola founded a monastery in the 8th century is the four-storey, 15th-century O'Dea Castle…
21.07 MILES
North of the Square, Ennis Friary was founded by Donnchadh Cairbreach O'Brien, a king of Thomond, between 1240 and 1249. A mix of structures dating…
29.3 MILES
Within a 170-hectare forest 800m south of the centre, this stunning 'lost' garden was the private domain of the wealthy Vandeleur family – merchants and…
26.74 MILES
Extending along a lovely river, Dromore Wood encompasses some 400 hectares of picturesque Irish woodland as well as the ruins of the lakeside 17th-century…
9.29 MILES
Dating from the 15th century, square, hulking Bunratty Castle is only the latest of several edifices to occupy its location beside the River Ratty…
Nearby Adare attractions
0.05 MILES
In the middle of Adare, exhibits here explain the history and medieval context of the village's buildings in entertaining fashion. Quality Irish crafts…
0.25 MILES
North of Adare village, on the N21 and close to the bridge over the River Maigue, is the Church of Ireland parish church, once the Augustinian priory,…
0.41 MILES
Dating from around 1200, this picturesque Norman ruin changed hands several times before being entirely wrecked by Cromwell's troops in 1657, by which…
0.6 MILES
The ruins of this friary, founded by the Earl of Kildare in 1464, stand serenely in the middle of Adare Golf Club beside the River Maigue. Public access…
5.92 MILES
At the small village of Clarina, west of Mungret on the N69, turn right to head north for around 1.5km to a crossroads. Turn left and you'll see high up…
8.17 MILES
Located on an island in the River Deel, this magnificent ruin is undergoing a slow process of restoration which began in 2007. Local historian and expert…
8.3 MILES
This magnificent Franciscan friary ruin dates to 1389 and includes a fine cloister. Contact the tourist office for tours by resourceful local historian…
9.27 MILES
This bronze statue of Daniel O'Connell, depicting the hero of Catholic emancipation as a Roman senator complete with toga, was unveiled in 1857. It stands…