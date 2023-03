At the small village of Clarina, west of Mungret on the N69, turn right to head north for around 1.5km to a crossroads. Turn left and you'll see high up on a ridge the haunting ruin of Carrigogunnell Castle, destroyed in the 17th century. A road to your right heads past the castle, beyond the hedgerow and fields. The ruins famously adorn the back cover of U2's album The Unforgettable Fire. It's quite a sight against the skyline at twilight.