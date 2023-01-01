Limerick City Gallery of Art

Limerick's art gallery adjoins the peaceful People's Park in the heart of Georgian Limerick. Among its permanent collection of paintings from the last 300 years are works by Sean Keating and Jack B Yeats. Temporary exhibitions of conceptual and thought-provoking contemporary art fill the other well-lit galleries. The gallery is the home of EVA International, Ireland's contemporary art biennial held across the city in even-numbered years. Check the website for dates.

There's a good cafe (open 9.30am to 5pm) looking across the park.