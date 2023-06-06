Limerick City

Shannon river scenery in Limerick city, Ireland

©Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock

Overview

'There once was a city called Limerick…' Umm, no, can't think of anything that rhymes with Limerick. And no one is quite sure why those humorous five-line verses are named after this Irish city, though the term dates from the late 19th century.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Shannon River with Thomond Bridge and King Johns Castle

    King John's Castle

    Limerick City

    An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…

  • Hunt Museum

    Hunt Museum

    Limerick City

    Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…

  • Frank McCourt Museum

    Frank McCourt Museum

    Limerick City

    This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…

  • Limerick City Gallery of Art

    Limerick City Gallery of Art

    Limerick City

    Limerick's art gallery adjoins the peaceful People's Park in the heart of Georgian Limerick. Among its permanent collection of paintings from the last 300…

  • Thomond Park Stadium

    Thomond Park Stadium

    Limerick City

    From 1995 until 2007, the Munster province rugby team was undefeated in this legendary stadium; it was also the venue for their famous victories over New…

  • St Mary's Cathedral

    St Mary's Cathedral

    Limerick City

    Limerick's ancient cathedral was founded in 1168 by Donal Mór O'Brien, king of Munster. Parts of the 12th-century Romanesque western doorway, nave and…

  • People's Park

    People's Park

    Limerick City

    This lovely wooded park in Pery Sq at the heart of Georgian Limerick is an excellent place for collapsing onto the grass with a chunky novel when the sun…

  • Bishop's Palace

    Bishop's Palace

    Limerick City

    The 18th-century Bishop’s Palace was once home to the city's Protestant bishops, and now houses the offices of Limerick Civic Trust, a conservation body…

