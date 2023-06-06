Shop
©Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock
'There once was a city called Limerick…' Umm, no, can't think of anything that rhymes with Limerick. And no one is quite sure why those humorous five-line verses are named after this Irish city, though the term dates from the late 19th century.
Limerick City
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
Limerick City
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
Limerick City
This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…
Limerick City
Limerick's art gallery adjoins the peaceful People's Park in the heart of Georgian Limerick. Among its permanent collection of paintings from the last 300…
Limerick City
From 1995 until 2007, the Munster province rugby team was undefeated in this legendary stadium; it was also the venue for their famous victories over New…
Limerick City
Limerick's ancient cathedral was founded in 1168 by Donal Mór O'Brien, king of Munster. Parts of the 12th-century Romanesque western doorway, nave and…
Limerick City
This lovely wooded park in Pery Sq at the heart of Georgian Limerick is an excellent place for collapsing onto the grass with a chunky novel when the sun…
Limerick City
The 18th-century Bishop’s Palace was once home to the city's Protestant bishops, and now houses the offices of Limerick Civic Trust, a conservation body…
