From 1995 until 2007, the Munster province rugby team was undefeated in this legendary stadium; it was also the venue for their famous victories over New Zealand's All Blacks in 1978 and 2016. Tours of the hallowed ground include the dressing rooms, dugouts and pitch, and its memorabilia-filled museum. It's an easy 1km walk northwest of the centre along High St.

The museum is open on match days from 2½ hours before kickoff (museum-only admission adult/child €5/3).