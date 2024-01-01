The Treaty Stone marks the spot on the west bank of the River Shannon where the Treaty of Limerick was signed in 1691, guaranteeing religious freedom for Catholics.
Treaty Stone
Limerick City
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.13 MILES
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
0.29 MILES
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
28.18 MILES
Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda…
24.82 MILES
The centrepiece of this fascinating historic site where St Tola founded a monastery in the 8th century is the four-storey, 15th-century O'Dea Castle…
19.19 MILES
North of the Square, Ennis Friary was founded by Donnchadh Cairbreach O'Brien, a king of Thomond, between 1240 and 1249. A mix of structures dating…
23.06 MILES
Extending along a lovely river, Dromore Wood encompasses some 400 hectares of picturesque Irish woodland as well as the ruins of the lakeside 17th-century…
7.95 MILES
Dating from the 15th century, square, hulking Bunratty Castle is only the latest of several edifices to occupy its location beside the River Ratty…
0.76 MILES
This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…
Nearby Limerick City attractions
0.09 MILES
Crenellated Gothic-style folly next to Thomond Bridge, dating to the 1840s.
0.13 MILES
The 18th-century Bishop’s Palace was once home to the city's Protestant bishops, and now houses the offices of Limerick Civic Trust, a conservation body…
0.13 MILES
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
0.22 MILES
Limerick's ancient cathedral was founded in 1168 by Donal Mór O'Brien, king of Munster. Parts of the 12th-century Romanesque western doorway, nave and…
0.29 MILES
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
0.67 MILES
From 1995 until 2007, the Munster province rugby team was undefeated in this legendary stadium; it was also the venue for their famous victories over New…
7. Limerick City Gallery of Art
0.75 MILES
Limerick's art gallery adjoins the peaceful People's Park in the heart of Georgian Limerick. Among its permanent collection of paintings from the last 300…
0.76 MILES
This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…