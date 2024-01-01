Treaty Stone

Limerick City

LoginSave

The Treaty Stone marks the spot on the west bank of the River Shannon where the Treaty of Limerick was signed in 1691, guaranteeing religious freedom for Catholics.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shannon River with Thomond Bridge and King Johns Castle

    King John's Castle

    0.13 MILES

    An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…

  • Hunt Museum

    Hunt Museum

    0.29 MILES

    Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…

  • St Tola Irish Goat Cheese

    St Tola Irish Goat Cheese

    28.18 MILES

    Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda…

  • Dysert O'Dea

    Dysert O'Dea

    24.82 MILES

    The centrepiece of this fascinating historic site where St Tola founded a monastery in the 8th century is the four-storey, 15th-century O'Dea Castle…

  • Ennis Friary

    Ennis Friary

    19.19 MILES

    North of the Square, Ennis Friary was founded by Donnchadh Cairbreach O'Brien, a king of Thomond, between 1240 and 1249. A mix of structures dating…

  • Dromore Wood

    Dromore Wood

    23.06 MILES

    Extending along a lovely river, Dromore Wood encompasses some 400 hectares of picturesque Irish woodland as well as the ruins of the lakeside 17th-century…

  • Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

    Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

    7.95 MILES

    Dating from the 15th century, square, hulking Bunratty Castle is only the latest of several edifices to occupy its location beside the River Ratty…

  • Frank McCourt Museum

    Frank McCourt Museum

    0.76 MILES

    This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…

View more attractions

Nearby Limerick City attractions

1. Toll House

0.09 MILES

Crenellated Gothic-style folly next to Thomond Bridge, dating to the 1840s.

2. Bishop's Palace

0.13 MILES

The 18th-century Bishop’s Palace was once home to the city's Protestant bishops, and now houses the offices of Limerick Civic Trust, a conservation body…

3. King John's Castle

0.13 MILES

An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…

4. St Mary's Cathedral

0.22 MILES

Limerick's ancient cathedral was founded in 1168 by Donal Mór O'Brien, king of Munster. Parts of the 12th-century Romanesque western doorway, nave and…

5. Hunt Museum

0.29 MILES

Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…

6. Thomond Park Stadium

0.67 MILES

From 1995 until 2007, the Munster province rugby team was undefeated in this legendary stadium; it was also the venue for their famous victories over New…

7. Limerick City Gallery of Art

0.75 MILES

Limerick's art gallery adjoins the peaceful People's Park in the heart of Georgian Limerick. Among its permanent collection of paintings from the last 300…

8. Frank McCourt Museum

0.76 MILES

This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…