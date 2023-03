Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda-style hard cheese. Call ahead to see if you can join a tour on which you'll pet the goats, watch them being fed, see a cheese-making demonstration and taste the products. The farm is 11km southeast of Ennistimon (16km northwest of Ennis), signposted off the N85.