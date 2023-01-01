Galway City Museum

Exhibits at this modern, three-floor museum engagingly convey the city's archaeological, political, cultural and social history. Look out for an iconic Galway hooker fishing boat, a collection of currachs (boats made of a framework of laths covered with tarred canvas) and sections covering Galway's role in the revolutionary events that shaped the Republic of Ireland.

Also check out regular gallery tours, talks and workshops, and rotating displays of works by local artists. The ground-floor cafe, with its Spanish Arch views, is a perfect rest stop.