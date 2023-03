An earnest conversation takes place between Irish writer Oscar Wilde (1854–1900) and Estonian writer Eduard Vilde (1856–1933), sitting on a granite bench, in this bronze-cast statue by Estonian artist Tiiu Kirsipuu. A replica of her original 1999 work, it was a gift to the city from Estonia when it joined the EU in 2004. Buskers often join them, performing on the bench between the two figures.