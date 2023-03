James Lynch Fitzstephen was the mayor and magistrate of Galway in 1493. So the story goes, when his son was condemned for the murder of a romantic rival Spanish merchant sailor, Lynch Sr personally acted as executioner, hanging him from his window (which is thought to be the origin of the expression 'to lynch').

The window where the deed allegedly took place adjoins the graveyard of the Collegiate Church of St Nicholas of Myra.