City Center.. in the beautiful city of Galway.. .The smaller cities in Ireland are so enchanting. A lot of character and detail in every single building.This shop was amazing in Galway city, Ireland. Compared to the same old bland glass fronted boxy stores we see here in North America, this is so much more pleasing to the eyes...Just managed to grab a picture of this couple who were perusing the menu before they noticed me taking a picture and moved out of the frame. I thanked them for moving but so wanted to tell them that them being in picture is what made the difference, to me at least. I hope you agree...Here's their website: https://www.facebook.com/thepiemakergalway

Overview

Arty, bohemian Galway (Gaillimh) is one of Ireland's most engaging cities. Brightly painted pubs heave with live music, while restaurants and cafes offer front-row seats for observing buskers and street theatre. Remnants of the medieval town walls lie between shops selling handcrafted Claddagh rings, books and musical instruments, bridges arch over the salmon-stuffed River Corrib, and a long promenade leads to the seaside suburb of Salthill, on Galway Bay, the source of the area's famous oysters.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • panish Arch Next To The River

    Spanish Arch

    Galway City

    The Spanish Arch is thought to be an extension of Galway's medieval city walls, designed to protect ships moored at the nearby quay while they unloaded…

  • Galway, Ireland - June 17th 2005: Teenagers, some with backpacks, sitting on the bank of river Corrib, front the Galway City Museum.

    Galway City Museum

    Galway City

    Exhibits at this modern, three-floor museum engagingly convey the city's archaeological, political, cultural and social history. Look out for an iconic…

  • Eyre square in Galway Ireland

    Eyre Square

    Galway City

    Galway's central public square is busy in all but the harshest weather. A welcoming open green space with sculptures and pathways, its lawns are formally…

  • Sky's the Limit

    Galway Cathedral

    Galway City

    Rising over the River Corrib, imposing Galway Cathedral is one of the city's finest buildings. Highlights include a beautifully decorated dome, attractive…

  • Pile of colorful fresh vegetables, red and white onions in Galway food market, Ireland.

    Galway Market

    Galway City

    Galway's bohemian spirit comes alive at its street market, which has set up in this spot for centuries. Saturdays are the standout for food, when farmers…

  • Atlantaquaria

    Atlantaquaria

    Galway City

    More than 150 freshwater and sea-dwelling creatures from local waters swim in Ireland's largest native-species aquarium, including seahorses, sharks and…

  • The Fisheries Watchtower on the River Corrib, Galway City, Ireland.

    Fishery Watchtower

    Galway City

    Constructed in the 1850s, this butter-coloured Victorian tower was used to monitor fish stock levels (and poachers). Now restored, the unique trilevel…

  • Sea at Salthill

    Salthill Promenade

    Galway City

    A favourite pastime for Galwegians and visitors alike is walking along the Salthill Prom, the 2km-long seaside promenade running from the edge of the city…

