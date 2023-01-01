Rising over the River Corrib, imposing Galway Cathedral is one of the city's finest buildings. Highlights include a beautifully decorated dome, attractive Romanesque arches, intricate mosaics and rough-hewn stonework emblazoned with copious stained glass. Regular musical events showcase the superb acoustics; look out for concerts, organ recitals, Gregorian chanting and Sunday morning Mass (11am), when the choir sings.

Concert dates and ticket information are posted online. From the Spanish Arch, a riverside path runs upriver and across the Salmon Weir Bridge to the cathedral.