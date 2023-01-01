Upstream from Salmon Weir Bridge, which crosses the River Corrib just east of Galway Cathedral, the river cascades down the great weir, one of its final descents before reaching Galway Bay. The weir controls the water levels above it, and when the salmon are running you can often see shoals of them waiting in the waters before rushing upriver to spawn. The salmon and sea-trout seasons usually span February to September, but most fish pass through during May and June.

It's a popular spot for anglers, even with May and June's restriction of one fish per day, as a fish can exceed 7kg. Contact Inland Fisheries Ireland (www.fisheriesireland.ie) for permits and licences.