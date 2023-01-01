Crowned by a pyramidal spire, the Collegiate Church of St Nicholas of Myra is Ireland's largest medieval parish church still in use. Completed by 1320, it's been rebuilt and enlarged over the centuries, while retaining much of its original form. Seafaring has long been associated with the church – the eponymous St Nicholas is the patron saint of sailors. Indeed, Christopher Columbus reputedly worshiped here in 1477.

During the day the church is usually all but empty and makes for a welcome escape from Galway's hubbub.