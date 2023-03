Now an AIB Bank, this excellent example of a town castle was built around 1500 (the exact date is unknown). The facade's stonework includes ghoulish gargoyles and the coats of arms of Henry VII, the Lynches (the most powerful of the 14 ruling Galway tribes) and the Fitzgeralds of Kildare. On the ground floor, interpretive panels cover its history and architecture; the magnificent fireplace is a highlight.