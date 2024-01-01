Courthouse Studios & Gallery

County Clare

Rotating exhibitions from local and international artists are displayed over two floors of these studios, which are located in a renovated 19th-century courthouse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stone wall at Dun Aonghasa Aran Islands

    Dún Aonghasa

    23.53 MILES

    Dún Aonghasa is one of the largest prehistoric stone forts in Europe and stands guard over Inis Mór on the edge of a 100-metre sheer cliff drop.

  • Galway, Ireland - June 17th 2005: Teenagers, some with backpacks, sitting on the bank of river Corrib, front the Galway City Museum.

    Galway City Museum

    24.82 MILES

    Exhibits at this modern, three-floor museum engagingly convey the city's archaeological, political, cultural and social history. Look out for an iconic…

  • Poulnabrone Dolmen

    Poulnabrone Dolmen

    9.81 MILES

    Also known as the Portal Tomb, Poulnabrone Dolmen is one of Ireland's most photographed ancient monuments. Built more than 5000 years ago, the other…

  • Hazel Mountain Chocolate

    Hazel Mountain Chocolate

    16.34 MILES

    Book ahead to watch chocolate being made in small batches using rare Trinitario cacao beans and raw sugar on a 45-minute tour of this heavenly smelling…

  • Burren Perfumery & Floral Centre

    Burren Perfumery & Floral Centre

    12.46 MILES

    The Burren's wildflowers are the inspiration for the subtle scents at this wonderful perfumery and floral centre, which creates scented items such as…

  • Gleninsheen Wedge Tomb

    Gleninsheen Wedge Tomb

    10.48 MILES

    One of Ireland's most famous prehistoric grave sites, Gleninsheen lies beside the R480 7km south of Ballyvaughan. It's thought to date from 4000 to 5000…

  • St Tola Irish Goat Cheese

    St Tola Irish Goat Cheese

    5.38 MILES

    Creamy St Tola goat's cheese is served at some of Ireland's finest restaurants, with award-winning lines including ash log, Greek-style feta and gouda…

  • panish Arch Next To The River

    Spanish Arch

    24.82 MILES

    The Spanish Arch is thought to be an extension of Galway's medieval city walls, designed to protect ships moored at the nearby quay while they unloaded…

Nearby County Clare attractions

1. Cascades

0.13 MILES

Best seen by walking through the arch by Byrne's Inn, Ennistimon's cascades are quite a sight after heavy rain when they surge, beer-brown foaming, and…

2. West Cross

4.65 MILES

In a field accessed via a stile, 130m west of Kilfenora's cathedral ruins, is the 4.6m-high West Cross, which depicts Christ's crucifixion.

3. Burren Centre

4.65 MILES

At the Burren Centre, a 12-minute film gives you an overview of the Burren's flora, fauna and geology, while interactive exhibits detail its formation and…

4. Kilfenora Cathedral

4.67 MILES

Built in 1189, Kilfenora's cathedral was once an important place of pilgrimage. St Fachan (or Fachtna) founded the monastery here in the 6th century, and…

6. Spa Well

5.88 MILES

At the town's southern end is a spa well, with a sulphur spring, a Victorian pumphouse and a wooded setting. The iron, sulphur, magnesium and iodine in…

7. Doonagore Castle

5.92 MILES

Looking every inch a fairy-tale stronghold, round, turreted Doonagore Castle dates from the 16th century. The ruin was restored by architect Percy Leclerc…

8. Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre

6.01 MILES

Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and…