The Great Stalactite, the longest in Europe at 7.3m, is the big draw of Doolin Cave. Tour times vary seasonally, but are usually on the hour. Glacial clay from deep within the cave is used by on-site potter Caireann Browne, who sells her works here. The property also has a 1km-long farmland trail featuring rare animal breeds, and a cafe. The caves are around 4km north of town.

Tickets are 20% cheaper if bought online in advance.