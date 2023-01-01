Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre

Covered in turf and cut into the hillside, the cliffs' state-of-the-art visitor centre has engaging exhibitions covering the fauna, flora, geology and climate of the cliffs, and an interactive genealogy board with information on local family names. Free information booklets on the cliffs are available, or download the app (also free) online. Booking an off-peak visit (8am to 11am and 4pm to close) online, 24 hours in advance, brings the adult entrance fee down to €4.

The soulless ground-floor cafe, Puffin's Nest, seems designed to urge you up to the pricier cafe above, aptly named Cliffs View, which has a Murphy's ice-cream stand.