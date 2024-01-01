Named for Inisheer's patron saint, who is buried close by, the roofless 10th-century Church of St Kevin and its small cemetery perch on a tiny bluff near the Strand. On the eve of St Kevin's 14 June feast day, a Mass is held here in the open air at 9pm. The sick sleep here for a night hoping to be healed.
Teampall Chaoimháin
Inisheer
