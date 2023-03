A steam trawler launched in 1940, the Plassy was thrown on to the rocks on 8 March 1960 and driven on to the island a couple of weeks later after another storm. Its cargo of whiskey was never recovered but miraculously, all on board were saved. The Tigh Ned pub has a collection of photographs and documents detailing the rescue. An aerial shot of the wreck was used in the opening sequence of the cult TV series Father Ted.