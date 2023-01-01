O'Brien's Tower

Clatter up the spiral iron staircase to the roof-top viewing platform of this historic stone tower for the Cliffs of Moher's best photo-op. The structure was built back in 1835 as an observation post for the tourists who, even then, flocked to these dramatic headlands. The views take in five counties on clear days. Admission is limited by numbers; ask at the Cliffs of Moher visitor centre for opening hours.

The Ranger station on the ground floor has displays on local weather patterns and is free to enter.