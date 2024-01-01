Looking every inch a fairy-tale stronghold, round, turreted Doonagore Castle dates from the 16th century. The ruin was restored by architect Percy Leclerc in the 1970s for an American client whose family still owns it. The interior is closed to the public, but aim to pass by at sunset for photos set against a multihued sky. It's some 2km south of Doolin.
