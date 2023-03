Southeast of Castlegregory, these 450 hectares of forest, mountain, lake and bog are a magical, off-the-tourist-trail treasure. There are two lakes; you can drive on an unsurfaced road up to the higher one, which is encircled by a plank boardwalk (too narrow for wheelchairs or prams). It's 4.5km south of Aughacasla on the northern coast road (R560).

Make sure you're out before closing time (check signs at the car park); there's a call-out fee to have the gates unlocked.