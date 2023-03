This cave was discovered in 1983, when problems with water pollution led to a search for the source of the local river. In 1989, 300m of the 4km-long cave were opened to the public; admission is by 30-minute guided tour involving 72 steps. The remarkable rock formations include a stalagmite shaped (to some) like a statue of the Madonna. There are play areas for kids, a restaurant and a gift shop. The cave is signposted 18km east of Tralee.