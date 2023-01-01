Only 12km by 7km, Bere Island has around 200 permanent residents and attracts scores more to summer holiday homes. There are ruined Martello towers, craggy coves good for swimming, and a 19km loop of the Beara Way to hike. Bere Island Ferry leaves from town but drops you in a remote part of the island. Murphy's Ferry Service, departing from Pontoon pier, 5km east of Castletownbere, docks by the island's main village, Rerrin, which has a shop, a pub, a cafe and accommodation.