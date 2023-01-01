Bere Island

Beara Peninsula

Only 12km by 7km, Bere Island has around 200 permanent residents and attracts scores more to summer holiday homes. There are ruined Martello towers, craggy coves good for swimming, and a 19km loop of the Beara Way to hike. Bere Island Ferry leaves from town but drops you in a remote part of the island. Murphy's Ferry Service, departing from Pontoon pier, 5km east of Castletownbere, docks by the island's main village, Rerrin, which has a shop, a pub, a cafe and accommodation.

Suggest an Edit