Completed in 1909 to help warn ships off the rocks, Mizen Head signal station is perched high above crashing waves and contorted sea cliffs on a small island connected to the mainland by a spectacular 45m-high bridge. From the visitors centre (you have to pay the admission fee to get to the island), it's a 10-minute walk via 99 steps to reach the station, which houses exhibits on the station's history and on marine wildlife – keep a weather eye open for whales and dolphins.

Various ramps and steps lead to different viewpoints and photo opportunities; if you're pushed for time, the best cliff scenery is from Dunlough Bay View (across the bridge and up the steps to the right). Back at the visitors centre there are displays about local ecology and history, and on the building of the Fastnet lighthouse. There's also a modest cafe.