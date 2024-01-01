Founded by a German visitor who fell in love with Schull, the Republic's only planetarium is tucked around the back of Schull Community College at the south end of the village. During summer the 45-minute star show is on three or four times a week at 8pm (5pm on Fridays only in September); call or check the website to confirm times.
Planetarium
County Cork
