Housed in a shed tucked away behind the fire station, this vast collection of crockery, vintage bottles, ironmongery, old photographs, cutlery, tradesmen's tools and various vintage household items feels more like an antique shop than a museum as it paints a picture of local life in the 19th and early 20th century.
Bantry Historical Museum
County Cork
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.54 MILES
Sprawling over 10,236 hectares, this sublime park is an idyllic place to explore. Ross Castle and Muckross House draw big crowds, but it's possible to…
25.1 MILES
Lakeside Ross Castle dates to the 15th century, when it was a residence of the O'Donoghue family. The entertaining 45-minute guided tour combines an…
Derrynane National Historic Park
29.57 MILES
Derrynane House was the home of Maurice 'Hunting Cap' O'Connell, a notorious local smuggler who grew rich on trade with France and Spain. He was the uncle…
0.57 MILES
With its melancholic air of faded gentility, 18th-century Bantry House makes for an intriguing visit. From the Gobelin tapestries in the drawing room to…
5.42 MILES
This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…
23.37 MILES
This impressive Victorian mansion is crammed with fascinating objects (70% of the contents are original). Portraits by John Singer Sargent adorn the walls…
26.04 MILES
Dating from the early 18th century, Killarney House was once part of a much larger residence that was later demolished; it was restored in 2016 and now…
23.9 MILES
Signposted 1.5km northeast of Muckross House, this well-preserved ruin (actually a friary, though everyone calls it an abbey) was founded in 1448 and…
Nearby County Cork attractions
0.57 MILES
With its melancholic air of faded gentility, 18th-century Bantry House makes for an intriguing visit. From the Gobelin tapestries in the drawing room to…
5.42 MILES
This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…
6 MILES
Glengarriff's mild, frost-free climate allows this small 12-hectare park to flourish. It has a variety of exotic plants, including palm trees and tree…
6.12 MILES
Travel a world of plants at Kilravock Garden, which has been transformed over two decades from a field of scrag and stone to a feast of exotic plants by…
5. Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve
7.02 MILES
The valley of the Glengarriff River, to the northwest of Glengarriff village, was once the private estate of the Earl of Bantry. As such its ancient oak…
8.26 MILES
More than 20 years in the making, this interactive sculpture garden is imaginative, thought-provoking and humorous, with nature and art working together…
7. Abbeystrewery Famine Cemetery
11.48 MILES
This graveyard, 1km west of Skibbereen beside the N71 road towards Schull, contains the mass grave of 8000 to 10,000 local people who died during the…
11.69 MILES
This craft distillery produces vodka, (Two Trees), gin (Garnish Island) and a range of whiskies (blended, pot still and single malt) under its own name…