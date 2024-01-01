Bantry Historical Museum

County Cork

Housed in a shed tucked away behind the fire station, this vast collection of crockery, vintage bottles, ironmongery, old photographs, cutlery, tradesmen's tools and various vintage household items feels more like an antique shop than a museum as it paints a picture of local life in the 19th and early 20th century.

