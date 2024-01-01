Blue Pool, Glengarriff

County Kerry

LoginSave

Located in Glengarriff town, the Blue Pool is a scenic harbor and nature park, merely a five-minute walk from the main street. It also serves as the departure point for the Blue Pool ferry to Garnish Island and is a beloved hiking destination with its accessible trails through the forest. The park is equipped with benches, toilets and a play area for children. There's also a viewing area where visitors can often see local seals lounging in the harbor or white-tailed eagles taking to the skies. For those looking to swim, the Blue Pool offers clear waters reached by stone steps or a dive from the diving board, along with a designated bathing area and a pontoon.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Killarney National Park

    18.65 MILES

    Sprawling over 10,236 hectares, this sublime park is an idyllic place to explore. Ross Castle and Muckross House draw big crowds, but it's possible to…

  • Ross Castle, Killarney,

    Ross Castle

    20.24 MILES

    Lakeside Ross Castle dates to the 15th century, when it was a residence of the O'Donoghue family. The entertaining 45-minute guided tour combines an…

  • Derrynane National Historic Park

    Derrynane National Historic Park

    24.96 MILES

    Derrynane House was the home of Maurice 'Hunting Cap' O'Connell, a notorious local smuggler who grew rich on trade with France and Spain. He was the uncle…

  • Bantry House & Garden

    Bantry House & Garden

    6.12 MILES

    With its melancholic air of faded gentility, 18th-century Bantry House makes for an intriguing visit. From the Gobelin tapestries in the drawing room to…

  • Ilnacullin

    Ilnacullin

    0.87 MILES

    This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…

  • Muckross House

    Muckross House

    18.72 MILES

    This impressive Victorian mansion is crammed with fascinating objects (70% of the contents are original). Portraits by John Singer Sargent adorn the walls…

  • Killarney House & Gardens

    Killarney House & Gardens

    21.35 MILES

    Dating from the early 18th century, Killarney House was once part of a much larger residence that was later demolished; it was restored in 2016 and now…

  • Muckross Abbey

    Muckross Abbey

    19.32 MILES

    Signposted 1.5km northeast of Muckross House, this well-preserved ruin (actually a friary, though everyone calls it an abbey) was founded in 1448 and…

View more attractions

Nearby County Kerry attractions

1. Bamboo Park

0.61 MILES

Glengarriff's mild, frost-free climate allows this small 12-hectare park to flourish. It has a variety of exotic plants, including palm trees and tree…

2. Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve

0.87 MILES

The valley of the Glengarriff River, to the northwest of Glengarriff village, was once the private estate of the Earl of Bantry. As such its ancient oak…

3. Ilnacullin

0.87 MILES

This horticultural miracle of an island was created in the early 20th century when the island's owner commissioned architect Harold Peto to design a…

4. Ewe Experience

2.15 MILES

More than 20 years in the making, this interactive sculpture garden is imaginative, thought-provoking and humorous, with nature and art working together…

5. Gleninchaquin Park

6.01 MILES

This working sheep farm offers a whole range of things to do, from waymarked history and geology walks to trout fishing and feeding the lambs (in spring),…

6. Bantry House & Garden

6.12 MILES

With its melancholic air of faded gentility, 18th-century Bantry House makes for an intriguing visit. From the Gobelin tapestries in the drawing room to…

7. Bantry Historical Museum

6.19 MILES

Housed in a shed tucked away behind the fire station, this vast collection of crockery, vintage bottles, ironmongery, old photographs, cutlery, tradesmen…

8. Kilravock Garden

9.12 MILES

Travel a world of plants at Kilravock Garden, which has been transformed over two decades from a field of scrag and stone to a feast of exotic plants by…