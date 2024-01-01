Located in Glengarriff town, the Blue Pool is a scenic harbor and nature park, merely a five-minute walk from the main street. It also serves as the departure point for the Blue Pool ferry to Garnish Island and is a beloved hiking destination with its accessible trails through the forest. The park is equipped with benches, toilets and a play area for children. There's also a viewing area where visitors can often see local seals lounging in the harbor or white-tailed eagles taking to the skies. For those looking to swim, the Blue Pool offers clear waters reached by stone steps or a dive from the diving board, along with a designated bathing area and a pontoon.
Blue Pool, Glengarriff
County Kerry
