Kangaroos bound, cheetahs run, and monkeys and gibbons leap and scream on wooded islands at this huge outdoor zoo, where the animals roam without a cage or fence in sight. A tour train (on wheels, not tracks) runs a circuit round the park every 15 minutes in high season (one-way/return €1/2), but the 2km circular walk offers a more close-up experience. Last admission is 1½ hours before closing.